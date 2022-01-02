JI continues its protest outside Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Saturday continued its sit-in protest outside the Sindh Assembly building for the consecutive second day, calling for the abolishment of “unconstitutional” legislation of the Sindh local government law.

A large number of people stayed outside the assembly building on the New Year night despite chilly weather to pressurize the PPP government to withdraw the controversial law of local government that centralizes all governing powers.

JI Sindh Chief, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati told the protestors about the historic role of the Sindh Assembly in passing a resolution to found Pakistan

The people of Sindh played a significant role in progress and development of the country but the PPP government has failed to help grow the province because of vested interests, he said.

JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that his party will continue its sit-in. He said that women from across the city will also join the sit-in protest on next Monday.

Whereas people of the world marked the New Year with celebrations, the general public of Karachi were compelled to hold a sit-in protest because the ruling PPP has a controversial law passed from the assembly, he said.

He lauded the participants of the protest, saying that the sit-in represents the people of Sindh, including 30 million living in Karachi and not only the JI workers.

A Gwadar Rights Movement leader, who also holds a portfolio of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan General Secretary, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch also joined the protest gathering.

He told the participants that the feudal mindset in both Sindh and Balochistan has threatened the society. He appreciated the participants for raising their voice for due rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022