ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI continues its protest outside Sindh Assembly

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Saturday continued its sit-in protest outside the Sindh Assembly building for the consecutive second day, calling for the abolishment of “unconstitutional” legislation of the Sindh local government law.

A large number of people stayed outside the assembly building on the New Year night despite chilly weather to pressurize the PPP government to withdraw the controversial law of local government that centralizes all governing powers.

JI Sindh Chief, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati told the protestors about the historic role of the Sindh Assembly in passing a resolution to found Pakistan

The people of Sindh played a significant role in progress and development of the country but the PPP government has failed to help grow the province because of vested interests, he said.

JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that his party will continue its sit-in. He said that women from across the city will also join the sit-in protest on next Monday.

Whereas people of the world marked the New Year with celebrations, the general public of Karachi were compelled to hold a sit-in protest because the ruling PPP has a controversial law passed from the assembly, he said.

He lauded the participants of the protest, saying that the sit-in represents the people of Sindh, including 30 million living in Karachi and not only the JI workers.

A Gwadar Rights Movement leader, who also holds a portfolio of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan General Secretary, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch also joined the protest gathering.

He told the participants that the feudal mindset in both Sindh and Balochistan has threatened the society. He appreciated the participants for raising their voice for due rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Assembly JI PPP government Muhammad Hussain Mehnati

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

JI continues its protest outside Sindh Assembly

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories