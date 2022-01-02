Injured PML-N’s MPA out of immediate danger

LAHORE: PML-N’s MPA from PP-150 Lahore Bilal Yasin, who sustained bullet injuries in a gun attack at Salamat Mohalla Mohni Road on Friday and rushed to Mayo Hospital, is stated in stable condition and out of danger.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Fayyaz Bajwa, who conducted operation of the PML-N MPA, told media on Saturday that Bilal Yasin was shot in the abdomen and in the hip bone. “The surgery was performed using modern technology, and the recovery period will last between six and nine months,” Dr Bajwa said, adding: “Doctors would assess his condition and decide about shifting him to the ward.” He said that the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi supervised the medical treatment of the injured MPA.

Data Darbar Police on Saturday registered the First Investigation Report (FIR) of the attack on PML-N MPA. In the FIR, the MPA said that he came to his friend Muhammad Akram’s house with his friend Haji Liaquat on a motorcycle. He said that he was standing outside his friend’s house along with his three friends when two unknown persons came on a Honda motorcycle. “One of the riders dismounted the bike and came straight to him. After hurling threat to kill him, the assailant opened fire on him. He fired three bullets and after that the assailants ran away on their motorcycle,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called Bilal Yasin and inquired after his health. The MPA told him about his condition and also described the details of the incident.

On the other hand, PML-N leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussein, Attaullah Tarar and many others visited the Mayo Hospital to inquire after the health of PML-N MPA.

Talking to media, the PML-N leaders slammed the provincial government over poor law and order situation.

While talking to media, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Bilal Yasin’s operation was successful. He lamented the Punjab government for poor law and order situation deploring that an MPA was shot at in the provincial capital. He said that Bilal received bullet in stomach and hip and is out of danger. He said that basic obligation of the government is to provide security of life and property to citizens.

Rana Tanveer Hussein said this incident had exposed the tall claims of the provincial government. He demanded arrest of the culprits and award of punishment to them under the law.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi condemned the attack on Bilal Yasin, calling it a dastardly act. He called upon the law enforcement agencies to arrest the assailants as soon as possible.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the incident an act of terrorism and demanded that the culprits be arrested and punished according to the law.

“I am worried about the life and health of Bilal Yasin. May Almighty bless him with good health,” Shehbaz tweeted, appealing to his party workers to pray for Yasin’s recovery.

