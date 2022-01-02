Year 2022 to usher in prosperity, says SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Punjab government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said that the PTI government believes in fulfilling the promises made with the people and the year 2022 will bring prosperity.

As per the vision of PM Imran Khan and the mission of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, every family in Punjab will have a new Pakistan Health Card within three months which they can use in any private hospital to avail free medical treatment facility, he said.

The SACM said the PTI is the only national political force which is determined to provide health facilities at the doorsteps so that no one can make lame excuses to get medical treatment from abroad and flee from the country.

The spokesperson said that in the past year, Pakistan successfully tackled corona virus as well as the wheel of economy turned. ‘Our main objective was to vaccinate as many people as we could and the health ministry launched the vaccination campaign as fast as possible on the Chief Minister’s command,’ he added.

Hassan Khawar further recalled that in the previous year, government laid the foundation of Lahore – Sheikhupura one way road costing up to Rs 5 billion. The foundation stone of a far-reaching Central Business District was also laid, he said.

The Punjab government spokesperson also said that the government introduced an exemplary budget in June 2021 and with the setup of 337 Sahulat Bazaar provided relief to the people.

He further said that the main objective of the government was to serve the people without any discrimination and beyond all political affiliation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022