ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,933
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,933
55624hr
Sindh
482,029
Punjab
445,107
Balochistan
33,638
Islamabad
108,666
KPK
181,402
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN urges Yemen govt to allow new equipment for Sanaa airport

AFP Updated 01 Jan 2022

DUBAI: The United Nations has called on Yemen's internationally recognised government to allow the entry of communications equipment to the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014, pitting the government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of the north.

Flights into the rebel-held capital have been largely halted by a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, but there have been exemptions for aid flights that are a key lifeline for the population.

But Sanaa airport was closed for several days in December after the coalition pounded it with air strikes, accusing the Huthis of using it to launch missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia.

The Huthis reopened it on December 27.

"Closure of the airport to humanitarian flights severely undermines aid operations," the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, said in a statement on Friday.

"I remain deeply concerned about any further disruptions."

Gressly welcomed the airport's reopening, but said communications equipment there had been found to be faulty.

"The Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority (CAMA) in Sanaa deems the equipment obsolete," he said.

Yemen rebels announce temporary resumption of UN flights into Sanaa

According to Gressly, "UN humanitarian flight crews have reported at least 10 instances in which they were unable to contact the air control tower... or had unclear communications".

In order to rectify "a potentially dangerous situation", he urged Yemen's government to allow the import of new equipment.

He said the Saudi-led coalition "has not authorised the transfer, despite several requests from the United Nations, citing the need for Government of Yemen approval".

"The equipment is needed to ensure the safe use of Sanaa airport for humanitarian flights and, by extension, the continuation of the aid operation in Yemen," Gressly said.

The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

It has estimated that the conflict has claimed 377,000 lives by the end of 2021 through both direct and indirect impacts.

UNITED NATIONS Yemen Sanaa airport communications equipment

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

UN urges Yemen govt to allow new equipment for Sanaa airport

'New Year gift': Opposition criticises govt over petrol price hike

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners, details of nuclear installations

Need to reduce bitterness in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Rain, snowfall expected in most areas of KPK from Monday: Met Office

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

Euro marks 20 eventful years

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in IIOJK

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Read more stories