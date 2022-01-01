ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

Sohail Sarfraz 01 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs2,920 billion during July-December (2021-22) against the assigned target of Rs2,633 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs287 billion.

The FBR Friday released the provisional revenue collection figures for the months, July-December of current Financial Year 2021-22.

According to the provisional information, the FBR has collected net revenue of Rs2,920 billion during July-December of current Financial Year 2021-22, which has exceeded the target of Rs2,633 billion by Rs287 billion.

This represents a growth of about 32.5 percent over the collection of Rs2,204 billion during the same period, last year.

The net collection for the month of December 2021 realised Rs600 billion representing an increase of 18 percent over Rs509 billion collected in December 2020.

These figures would further improve before the close of the day and after book adjustments have been taken in to account.

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs2,315 billion during July-December 2020 to Rs3,068 billion in the current Financial Year July-December 2021, showing an increase of 32.5 percent.

Likewise, the amount of refunds disbursed was Rs148 billion during July-December 2021 compared to Rs111 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 33.0 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Board of Revenue FBR FBR Collection provisional revenue collection

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

Sell-off plan: CCoP decides to delist MPCL

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

515 cases reported: Corona positivity ratio crosses 1pc level across country

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

GST at standard rate of 17pc ‘Unpopular’ and ‘politically tough’ decisions taken: FBR

Read more stories