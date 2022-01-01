Politicians, prominent personalities visit ‘16th KIBF’ at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuhu, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other prominent personalities on Friday visited the 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) 2021 at Expo Centre and urged the need to promote reading culture.

Talking to media, Dr Azra Pechuhu said that the interest in reading books on mobile and tablet is increasing in the society but the pleasure in reading books on hardcopy is quite different compare to reading on computer or mobile. She asked the students to prefer books over internet.

The Provincial Minister for Health said that the trend of book reading is coming to an end in our country but the International Book Fair is playing an important role in increasing the trend of book reading.

She said that the fun of reading with a book in hand is not in modern technology.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that International Book Fair is a big answer for the enemies of Karachi. “The prosperity of this city is linked to the prosperity of 220 million people of the country,” he added.

He said that the colours of this city are the colours of whole Pakistan. “We should all raise our hands and pray for the prosperity of this city and restoration of real Karachi,” the MQM-P convener said.

Former Minister for Industry and Trade Siddiqui said that one should not rely on modern technology all the time as if for some reason the digital system of the world shuts down then the power system will come to a standstill and we will have to go back to books.

Rauf Siddiqui said on that if for some reason the digital game is over, then only these books will be left which will provide you guidance.

He said that he always participates in the International Book Fair and paid homage to the management which organises such a wonderful book fair every year.

Aziz Khalid, Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, Waqar Matin Khan, Convener of Karachi International Book Fair, Nasir Hussain, Deputy Convener, Nadeem Mazhar, M Iqbal Ghaziani, Iqbal Saleh Mohammad, Nadeem Akhtar, Kamran Noorani and Saleem Abdul Hussain were also present on the second day of the five-day Karachi International Book Fair 2021 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The second day of Karachi International Book Fair 2021 also saw the arrival of various political, religious, social and literary personalities and diplomats from different countries.

Prominent personalities visiting the exhibition expressed keen interest in their favourite books while the expo centre was packed with large numbers of citizens.

Thousands of students from schools, colleges and madrasas were seen buying books. Children’s book stalls were crowded while women also took interest in books based on domestic issues and ideas.

