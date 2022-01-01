ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Politicians, prominent personalities visit ‘16th KIBF’ at Expo Centre

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuhu, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other prominent personalities on Friday visited the 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) 2021 at Expo Centre and urged the need to promote reading culture.

Talking to media, Dr Azra Pechuhu said that the interest in reading books on mobile and tablet is increasing in the society but the pleasure in reading books on hardcopy is quite different compare to reading on computer or mobile. She asked the students to prefer books over internet.

The Provincial Minister for Health said that the trend of book reading is coming to an end in our country but the International Book Fair is playing an important role in increasing the trend of book reading.

She said that the fun of reading with a book in hand is not in modern technology.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that International Book Fair is a big answer for the enemies of Karachi. “The prosperity of this city is linked to the prosperity of 220 million people of the country,” he added.

He said that the colours of this city are the colours of whole Pakistan. “We should all raise our hands and pray for the prosperity of this city and restoration of real Karachi,” the MQM-P convener said.

Former Minister for Industry and Trade Siddiqui said that one should not rely on modern technology all the time as if for some reason the digital system of the world shuts down then the power system will come to a standstill and we will have to go back to books.

Rauf Siddiqui said on that if for some reason the digital game is over, then only these books will be left which will provide you guidance.

He said that he always participates in the International Book Fair and paid homage to the management which organises such a wonderful book fair every year.

Aziz Khalid, Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, Waqar Matin Khan, Convener of Karachi International Book Fair, Nasir Hussain, Deputy Convener, Nadeem Mazhar, M Iqbal Ghaziani, Iqbal Saleh Mohammad, Nadeem Akhtar, Kamran Noorani and Saleem Abdul Hussain were also present on the second day of the five-day Karachi International Book Fair 2021 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The second day of Karachi International Book Fair 2021 also saw the arrival of various political, religious, social and literary personalities and diplomats from different countries.

Prominent personalities visiting the exhibition expressed keen interest in their favourite books while the expo centre was packed with large numbers of citizens.

Thousands of students from schools, colleges and madrasas were seen buying books. Children’s book stalls were crowded while women also took interest in books based on domestic issues and ideas.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pecho and Member National Assembly and MQM-P Chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the book stalls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Expo centre Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui 16th KIBF Dr Azra Pechuhu

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Politicians, prominent personalities visit ‘16th KIBF’ at Expo Centre

‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

Sell-off plan: CCoP decides to delist MPCL

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

515 cases reported: Corona positivity ratio crosses 1pc level across country

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

GST at standard rate of 17pc ‘Unpopular’ and ‘politically tough’ decisions taken: FBR

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

Read more stories