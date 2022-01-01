Construction of district courts: building plans ready, CDA tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure that commencement of construction of Islamabad District Courts is inaugurated by the lawyers who were injured and members of the families who had lost their loved ones in the terrorist attack that had taken place at the District Courts.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions, while hearing a petition filed for the construction of judicial complex for district courts of the federal capital.

During the hearing, Syed Munawar Shah, member CDA appeared before the court and said that pursuant to the directions of this court, the building plans for the construction of the Islamabad District Courts and Lawyers/Litigants Facilitation Center were prepared.

He further stated that both the complexes are being established on separate plots situated in sectors G-11 and G-10, respectively, and the prime minister of Pakistan had inaugurated both the projects on 07-09-2021 and had laid foundation stones.

The construction of the District Courts Complex commenced in October 2021 and the Court has been informed that it is expected to be completed in April 2022.

According to the court’s order, the formalities and legal requirements regarding construction of the building on five-acre plot in sector G-10 for construction of Lawyers/Litigants Facilitation Center have not been completed as yet.

In response to a query, the Member CDA stated that the legal requirements are expected to be completed within two months. He informed that the construction of the building will commence after the legal requirements have been completed. He assured the court that the Registrar will be kept informed regarding the progress as well as the date for commencement of the construction work. Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, Advocate, Vice Chairman and Members of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) were present in the court on this occasion. They appreciated the initiation of construction work on the two projects after four decades.

The IHC bench directed Syed Munawar Shah, member of the Authority to arrange a detailed briefing for the IBC and representatives of the two other bars on 15-01-2022. It added that the Authority is expected to inform the Registrar of the Court regarding the date for commencement of the construction of the Lawyers/Litigants Facilitation Center on the plot situated in G-10, Islamabad.

The court further directed the CDA to ensure that commencement of construction is inaugurated by the lawyers who were injured and members of the families who had lost their loved ones in the terrorists attack that had taken place at the District Courts, Islamabad. Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the petition till February 15 for further proceedings.

