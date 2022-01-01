ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
December 31, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Dec-21      22-Dec-21      21-Dec-21      20-Dec-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.112158       0.112259       0.112359       0.112324
Euro                             0.808092        0.80857       0.808617       0.807641
Japanese yen                     0.006256       0.006267       0.006299      0.0063072
U.K. pound                        0.95985       0.952668       0.948326       0.945806
U.S. dollar                      0.714493       0.715485       0.715907       0.716438
Algerian dinar                   0.005145       0.005151      0.0051504
Australian dollar                0.515149       0.510355       0.509225       0.509316
Botswana pula                    0.061232       0.060888        0.06121      0.0608972
Brazilian real                   0.125561       0.125096       0.124794       0.125583
Brunei dollar                    0.524784       0.524203        0.52409       0.523903
Canadian dollar                  0.556148       0.553808       0.553576
Chilean peso                     0.000825       0.000824       0.000829      0.0008462
Colombian peso                   0.000179                                    0.0001791
Czech koruna                     0.032216       0.032027       0.032035      0.0320139
Danish krone                      0.10867       0.108735       0.108741       0.108607
Indian rupee                     0.009483       0.009465       0.009471      0.0094285
Israeli New Shekel               0.226823       0.226062       0.226266       0.227296
Korean won                         0.0006         0.0006       0.000602      0.0006049
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.36196        2.36368        2.36507        2.36683
Malaysian ringgit                0.169875       0.169949       0.169989       0.169531
Mauritian rupee                   0.01638       0.016404       0.016431      0.0164507
Mexican peso                     0.034586       0.034477                     0.0345499
New Zealand dollar               0.486427       0.483525       0.480517       0.482449
Norwegian krone                  0.080718       0.080365       0.079676      0.0792467
Omani rial                        1.85824        1.86082        1.86192         1.8633
Peruvian sol                     0.176969       0.176767        0.17738
Philippine peso                  0.014279       0.014334       0.014331      0.0143391
Polish zloty                     0.174479       0.174577        0.17488       0.173969
Qatari riyal                     0.196289       0.196562       0.196678       0.196824
Russian ruble                     0.00974       0.009696       0.009698      0.0096432
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.190796       0.190909        0.19105
Singapore dollar                 0.524784       0.524203        0.52409       0.523903
South African rand               0.047028       0.045058        0.04517      0.0451971
Swedish krona                    0.078375       0.078187       0.078409       0.078342
Swiss franc                      0.776454       0.775299       0.776261        0.77566
Thai baht                        0.021269       0.021188       0.021255      0.0213913
Trinidadian dollar                0.10566                                     0.105821
U.A.E. dirham                    0.194552       0.194822       0.194937       0.195082
Uruguayan peso                   0.016092       0.016121                     0.0161589
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Currency values Special Drawing Rights Currency values in terms of SDR

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

Sell-off plan: CCoP decides to delist MPCL

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

515 cases reported: Corona positivity ratio crosses 1pc level across country

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

GST at standard rate of 17pc ‘Unpopular’ and ‘politically tough’ decisions taken: FBR

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

Read more stories