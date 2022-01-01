WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 31, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Dec-21 22-Dec-21 21-Dec-21 20-Dec-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112158 0.112259 0.112359 0.112324 Euro 0.808092 0.80857 0.808617 0.807641 Japanese yen 0.006256 0.006267 0.006299 0.0063072 U.K. pound 0.95985 0.952668 0.948326 0.945806 U.S. dollar 0.714493 0.715485 0.715907 0.716438 Algerian dinar 0.005145 0.005151 0.0051504 Australian dollar 0.515149 0.510355 0.509225 0.509316 Botswana pula 0.061232 0.060888 0.06121 0.0608972 Brazilian real 0.125561 0.125096 0.124794 0.125583 Brunei dollar 0.524784 0.524203 0.52409 0.523903 Canadian dollar 0.556148 0.553808 0.553576 Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000824 0.000829 0.0008462 Colombian peso 0.000179 0.0001791 Czech koruna 0.032216 0.032027 0.032035 0.0320139 Danish krone 0.10867 0.108735 0.108741 0.108607 Indian rupee 0.009483 0.009465 0.009471 0.0094285 Israeli New Shekel 0.226823 0.226062 0.226266 0.227296 Korean won 0.0006 0.0006 0.000602 0.0006049 Kuwaiti dinar 2.36196 2.36368 2.36507 2.36683 Malaysian ringgit 0.169875 0.169949 0.169989 0.169531 Mauritian rupee 0.01638 0.016404 0.016431 0.0164507 Mexican peso 0.034586 0.034477 0.0345499 New Zealand dollar 0.486427 0.483525 0.480517 0.482449 Norwegian krone 0.080718 0.080365 0.079676 0.0792467 Omani rial 1.85824 1.86082 1.86192 1.8633 Peruvian sol 0.176969 0.176767 0.17738 Philippine peso 0.014279 0.014334 0.014331 0.0143391 Polish zloty 0.174479 0.174577 0.17488 0.173969 Qatari riyal 0.196289 0.196562 0.196678 0.196824 Russian ruble 0.00974 0.009696 0.009698 0.0096432 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190796 0.190909 0.19105 Singapore dollar 0.524784 0.524203 0.52409 0.523903 South African rand 0.047028 0.045058 0.04517 0.0451971 Swedish krona 0.078375 0.078187 0.078409 0.078342 Swiss franc 0.776454 0.775299 0.776261 0.77566 Thai baht 0.021269 0.021188 0.021255 0.0213913 Trinidadian dollar 0.10566 0.105821 U.A.E. dirham 0.194552 0.194822 0.194937 0.195082 Uruguayan peso 0.016092 0.016121 0.0161589 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

