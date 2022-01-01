WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 31, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Dec-21 22-Dec-21 21-Dec-21 20-Dec-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112158 0.112259 0.112359 0.112324
Euro 0.808092 0.80857 0.808617 0.807641
Japanese yen 0.006256 0.006267 0.006299 0.0063072
U.K. pound 0.95985 0.952668 0.948326 0.945806
U.S. dollar 0.714493 0.715485 0.715907 0.716438
Algerian dinar 0.005145 0.005151 0.0051504
Australian dollar 0.515149 0.510355 0.509225 0.509316
Botswana pula 0.061232 0.060888 0.06121 0.0608972
Brazilian real 0.125561 0.125096 0.124794 0.125583
Brunei dollar 0.524784 0.524203 0.52409 0.523903
Canadian dollar 0.556148 0.553808 0.553576
Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000824 0.000829 0.0008462
Colombian peso 0.000179 0.0001791
Czech koruna 0.032216 0.032027 0.032035 0.0320139
Danish krone 0.10867 0.108735 0.108741 0.108607
Indian rupee 0.009483 0.009465 0.009471 0.0094285
Israeli New Shekel 0.226823 0.226062 0.226266 0.227296
Korean won 0.0006 0.0006 0.000602 0.0006049
Kuwaiti dinar 2.36196 2.36368 2.36507 2.36683
Malaysian ringgit 0.169875 0.169949 0.169989 0.169531
Mauritian rupee 0.01638 0.016404 0.016431 0.0164507
Mexican peso 0.034586 0.034477 0.0345499
New Zealand dollar 0.486427 0.483525 0.480517 0.482449
Norwegian krone 0.080718 0.080365 0.079676 0.0792467
Omani rial 1.85824 1.86082 1.86192 1.8633
Peruvian sol 0.176969 0.176767 0.17738
Philippine peso 0.014279 0.014334 0.014331 0.0143391
Polish zloty 0.174479 0.174577 0.17488 0.173969
Qatari riyal 0.196289 0.196562 0.196678 0.196824
Russian ruble 0.00974 0.009696 0.009698 0.0096432
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190796 0.190909 0.19105
Singapore dollar 0.524784 0.524203 0.52409 0.523903
South African rand 0.047028 0.045058 0.04517 0.0451971
Swedish krona 0.078375 0.078187 0.078409 0.078342
Swiss franc 0.776454 0.775299 0.776261 0.77566
Thai baht 0.021269 0.021188 0.021255 0.0213913
Trinidadian dollar 0.10566 0.105821
U.A.E. dirham 0.194552 0.194822 0.194937 0.195082
Uruguayan peso 0.016092 0.016121 0.0161589
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
