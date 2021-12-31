PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in gun attack in Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Bilal Yasin has been injured in a firing incident in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

The MPA was on his way home when some unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle, the news channel reported, quoting family sources.

Bilal received two bullets; one in the abdomen, and another in the left leg, the sources said. He is currently under treatment at Lahore's Mayo Hospital.

According to hospital sources, bullets have been removed from his body, and his condition is out of danger.

PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz also confirmed that Yasin was now “out of danger”.

“He was shot in the abdomen and leg but Allah saved him. Doctors say that despite being seriously injured, his condition is out of danger. May Allah grant him speedy and complete recovery,” she said in a tweet.

She also requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.

CM Punjab takes notice

Taking notice of the gun attack, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard, and arrest assailants within 24 hours.

“Bilal Yasin must be provided the best possible medical treatment,” the chief minister added.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the deputy inspector general (DIG) Operations said that the police had launched a search operation for culprits with the help of footage from the Safe City Authority cameras. He hoped that the culprits would soon be arrested.

Shehbaz condemns the attack

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a Twitter message branded the firing incident an act of ‘terrorism’ and said that he was worried for the life of the MPA.

“May God give him health. I urge party workers and the entire nation to pray for his swift recovery,” he added.