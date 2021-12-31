ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in gun attack in Lahore

  • His condition is said to be out of danger now
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Dec 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Bilal Yasin has been injured in a firing incident in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

The MPA was on his way home when some unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle, the news channel reported, quoting family sources.

Bilal received two bullets; one in the abdomen, and another in the left leg, the sources said. He is currently under treatment at Lahore's Mayo Hospital.

According to hospital sources, bullets have been removed from his body, and his condition is out of danger.

PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz also confirmed that Yasin was now “out of danger”.

“He was shot in the abdomen and leg but Allah saved him. Doctors say that despite being seriously injured, his condition is out of danger. May Allah grant him speedy and complete recovery,” she said in a tweet.

She also requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.

CM Punjab takes notice

Taking notice of the gun attack, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard, and arrest assailants within 24 hours.

“Bilal Yasin must be provided the best possible medical treatment,” the chief minister added.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the deputy inspector general (DIG) Operations said that the police had launched a search operation for culprits with the help of footage from the Safe City Authority cameras. He hoped that the culprits would soon be arrested.

Shehbaz condemns the attack

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a Twitter message branded the firing incident an act of ‘terrorism’ and said that he was worried for the life of the MPA.

“May God give him health. I urge party workers and the entire nation to pray for his swift recovery,” he added.

PMLN MPA Bilal Yasin Lahore firing

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in gun attack in Lahore

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, SBP (Amendment) Bill: NA session adjourned again

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends 2021 with back-to-back gains

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

PSX ends last day of 2021 on a high, KSE-100 up 0.4%

Sinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron: study

Lira on track for worst year in two decades under Erdogan

Rizwan, Shaheen nominated for ICC Player of the Year award

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Read more stories