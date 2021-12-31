ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Indian shares close out 2021 with best gains in four years

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares on Friday locked in their best year since 2017, driven by an economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump and infusion of massive liquidity, even as valuation concerns and a raging new coronavirus variant brought in some caution towards the year-end.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.87% to 17,354 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.8% to 58,253.82. The NSE and BSE indexes rose 24% and 22%, respectively, for the year.

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 was one of the best performer among emerging markets in Asia in 2021, and outpaced the MSCI World Index which rose 17%.

"What we saw over the past two years was mostly a liquidity supported rally. If the US Federal Reserve goes ahead with a faster than expected tapering and there is reversing of interest rate cycle, then these are definitely going to impact the market," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"Almost all the sectors are trying to recover to pre-COVID levels and these kind of repeated infections (like the Omicron variant) will definitely dent the sentiments."

Auto, metals lead continued recovery in Indian shares amid Omicron fears

Indian equities scaled a record high in October, but have retreated nearly 7% on worries over high valuations and the spread of Omicron across the globe.

Indian authorities began to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at New Year parties and public venues to combat a spike in COVID-19 infections.

This year also saw several initial share sales, including those of India's biggest from digital payments start-up Paytm , as ample liquidity and strong retail participation pushed the stock market to record levels.

Meanwhile, Indian ministers on Friday deferred plans to hike tax rates on textile items, the federal finance minister said, after protests by industrial associations and some states.

The Nifty bank and metals indexes were the top boosts on Friday, rising 1.2% and 1.9% respectively.

