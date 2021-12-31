ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

  • Says 30 million families in the province would benefit
BR Web Desk 31 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Friday the distribution of Naya Pakistan National Sehat Card among the entire population of Punjab and termed it a 'revolutionary step'.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that 30 million families of Punjab would be benefited through the project of distribution of health cards, adding that the cost of the project is Rs400 billion.

However, he regretted that despite being formed in the name of religion, Pakistan has drifted apart from the teachings of the Holy Quran. The PM continued that Holy Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation of a welfare state in Madina. "If you look back at the government in Madina, you will see that it always focused on bottoms-up development," he said.

He further said that the programmes launched are PTI government's efforts to take the nation towards that path. Khan said that health cards, interest-free loans, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, and the Ehsaas Ration Programme will stir up a silent revolution in Pakistan.

Sehat Sahulat Programme extended to entire country: Dr Sultan

Khan said that health cards will meet the health emergency of the marginalised section of the society, and will also help strengthen the health structure of Pakistan.

He added that networks of hospitals will be established under this health card scheme and the private sector will be incentivised through this project.

Lahore Imran Khan health cards

