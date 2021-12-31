ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.82%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.99%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.31%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.94%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
JSCL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 32.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.01%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3%)
NETSOL 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.53%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.41%)
SNGP 33.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-4.87%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 19,432 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,583 Increased By 166.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,518 Increased By 86.5 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Serum Institute, which produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, has supplied more than 1.25 billion doses of the shot in India.

The Indian government now has enough data to consider a full market authorisation, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

Serum Institute, which is also the world's biggest vaccine maker, was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in India at the beginning of the year.

The country's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by Covishield and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin.

Serum Institute has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity of AstraZeneca's shots to as many as 240 million doses and is prepared to export "large volumes" from January, Poonawalla told Reuters in October.

Serum Institute of India

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

Read more stories