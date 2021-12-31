CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.31

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a support at $13.31 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $13.05 to $13.16-1/2 range.

A rising channel suggests a correction target around $13.05-1/2, which will be confirmed when the contract breaks a support at $13.31.

The current strong bearish momentum suggests a remote chance the support at $13.31 will hold. Resistance is at $13.46-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $13.56-1/4.

