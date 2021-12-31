ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBP bill: Sanjrani has met opposition senators to win support

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 31 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Fearing stiff resistance in the upper house of Parliament against the controversial State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, treasury members in the Senate, with support from Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, are in backdoor contacts with some opposition senators in a bid to secure a simple majority for the passage of this bill.

Sanjrani has directly approached some opposition senators in a bid to win their support over the bill, Business Recorder has learnt.

A group of six independents senators led by Dilawar Khan has assured the government’s side of their support to the bill, it is further learnt.

Khan enjoys close association with Senate chief, according to sources.

In March this year, his group supported Yousaf Raza Gilani’s candidature for Senate opposition leader’s slot on the behest of chairman Senate, insiders say.

The government requires a simple majority of those members present in the House at the time of voting. But if the full House is present when voting takes place then at least 50 (out of 99) votes would be required to attain a simple majority to pass the bill.

“There are opposition members who cannot support this bill openly. But it is likely that they would not show up at the voting stage – and thereby allow treasury members to outnumber opposition senators— to pass the bill,” the source said, adding that all government senators have been instructed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the upcoming Senate session expected to be summoned soon to take up SBP (Amendment Bill 2021).

In the 100-member Senate whose present strength is 99, excluding Ishaq Dar, government has 47 members against 52 members of opposition.

Former chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) told this correspondent that opposition forces have already made it clear that they would strongly resist this bill. “We cannot allow this bill to pass. By trying to get this bill passed, the government wants SBP to be mortgaged to IMF (International Monetary Fund). SBP would be answerable to International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of Pakistani federal government if this bill is passed.

We will not let that happen and PPP is standing shoulder to shoulder with other opposition parties for this purpose,” he told Business Recorder.

PML-N Senator Musadik Malik said N-League would resist this bill both in National Assembly as well as Senate. “The joint opposition would not let any legislative draft pass through the Parliament that is against the interest of Pakistan,” he added.

Previously, government’s allies including Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had reservations over the bill but they have expressed a willingness to support the bill after meeting the PM, a treasury senator told Business Reorder.

This correspondent tried to approach the Senate chief on his cell phone for his comments but he did not respond till the filing of this report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sadiq Sanjrani SBP SBP bill Dilawar Khan

