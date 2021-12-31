Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of six Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian occupation forces in the last two days, and urged the world community to take cognisance of the deteriorating situation in the occupied valley and hold India accountable for its unrelenting oppression of Kashmiris.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, at least 24 Kashmiris have been martyred in the month of December this year in the escalating campaign of repression in the IIOJK, including fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations.

“Equally reprehensible are the continuing human rights violations in IIOJK, including arbitrary detentions, humiliation and harassment of Kashmiris,” it stated, adding that the international community must take cognizance of the deteriorating situation in the IIOJK and hold India accountable for its unrelenting oppression of Kashmiris with total impunity in complete disregard of international law.

It asserted that it is equally important that relevant international, UN and OIC human rights bodies thoroughly investigate incidents of fake encounters in the IIOJK including the one in Hyderpora in November 2021, in which the Indian occupation forces are now desperately trying to cover up the massacre of four Kashmiris through fabrication and lies.

“Pakistan will continue to expose the BJP-RSS combine’s tyranny in IIOJK, as we steadfastly stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021