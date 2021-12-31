M3, Allama Iqbal Industrial City: Work on infrastructure being executed rapidly: FIEDMC

FAISALABAD: Chairman FIEDMC Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has said that the infrastructure for the promotion of industrial activities in M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City is being completed rapidly.

Concerns of foreign investors and issues related to Sui gas, electricity supply, audit and land have been addressed. By December 2022, Allama Iqbal Industrial City will be a city of lights. He expressed these views in a press conference with representatives of various Chinese companies.

He said that 90 percent of the work required to solve the problems faced by Chinese companies has been completed. Allotment Letters, NOC, Fesco and the Sui Northern Gas Department have made rapid progress on issues related to which the record increase in investment and concerns about the provision of facilities and security to foreign investors have been allayed.

He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, we have the full support of both the federal and provincial governments. All the concerned government agencies are fully cooperating and liaising with FIEDMC.

He said that in his short tenure as Chairman FIEDMC, he has convened several meetings of the Board of Directors on several occasions, but also in meetings with delegations of domestic and foreign investors to address the issues facing him. The work has been completed on a solid basis. In reply to a question, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said that legal notice has been issued to those who have not completed the construction work on vacant plots and reply has been sought within 7 days.

He told the media about the details of construction, development works and supply of electricity and gas, adding that work on supply of natural gas would be completed by March next year, and two grid stations had been installed by Fesco.

Problems with development and the provision of basic services have been unresolved for some time, and we have worked on them expeditiously. Record work has been done especially with regard to infrastructure in Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Replying to another question, he said that priority was being given to SME sector and in terms of labour colony and transportation, the said sector was not being ignored.

The government has given us a free hand, so steps are being taken to build a hostel and set up a bank in the commercial area. Expo centre has been in demand in Faisalabad for many years. Therefore, the Expo centre has been approved which will create more employment opportunities.

He told the media that after the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, one window operation is being activated in January, which will not waste people’s time.

Praise be to God, our intention is clear, we have ensured the provision of all basic facilities to the Chinese companies, due to which they are satisfied with the performance of FIEDMC. Representatives of Chinese companies also answered various questions of media representatives at the press conference.

