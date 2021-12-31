ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Absolute autonomy to SBP will end govt’s borrowing leverage: Pasha

Zaheer Abbasi 31 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government must retain the power to borrow at least one percent of GDP, Rs 550 billion, from central bank each fiscal year. This was stated by Hafiz Pasha, former Finance Minister, while talking to Business Recorder.

He further stated that increase in discount rate will increase the cost of debt servicing for the current fiscal year. He expressed serious concern over granting absolute autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan through SBP amendment Bill 2021. He said that the government would no longer be able to borrow from the SBP and financing packages would be withdrawn – decisions taken on International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressure.

However, he said that some positive things during the 2021 calendar year included increase in credit to the farm sector and small loans for businesses. Pasha further contended that measures taken with respect to foreign exchange regulation have not strengthened the rupee and instead have created a market perception that the central bank was running out of foreign exchange reserves.

Pasha said that banks have made considerable profit due to restriction on government borrowing from the SBP and stated that it was inappropriate to disallow any borrowing to the federal government. He emphasized that due to lack of balance between fiscal and monetary policies, some banks made record profits last year by lending to the government.

However, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, former Economic Advisor Ministry of Finance, pointed out that rupee depreciated by 11.25 percent and discount rate increased by 275 basis points in 2021 calendar year.

He maintained that the business community was upbeat after the announcement of the budget but subsequent monetary policy decisions have dampened their earlier enthusiasm.

On fiscal side, he said that one budget was presented in June 2021 and another one is looming on the horizon with the money bill tabled in parliament. The focus of this bill is higher indirect taxes which will be passed on to the consumers with a consequent impact on inflation.

Dr Nadeemul Haque, Vice Chancellor PIDE, and retired IMF staffer, said that fiscal and monetary policies are being coordinated through the IMF programme and depreciation of rupee against dollar and increase in discount rate, would raise the cost of debt servicing for the current fiscal year, as well as, overall debt. He said that tightening of monetary policy is necessary to suppress demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF SBP GDP growth Hafiz Pasha

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Absolute autonomy to SBP will end govt’s borrowing leverage: Pasha

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories