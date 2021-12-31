ICE canola futures rise despite choppy year-end repositioning

CALGARY, (Alberta): ICE canola futures climbed on Wednesday:

Most-active March canola gained $7.80 to $1,026.30 per tonne.

Canola prices are overall holding firm despite some year-end rebalancing by hedge funds and traders liquidating positions, one industry source said.

January-March canola spread traded 796 times. Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concerns that adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August.