ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises for sixth day

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index rose in thin trading for the sixth straight session on Thursday, helped by healthcare and mining shares, while easing fears over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant also boosted sentiment.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.28 points, or 0.12%, at 21,370.93.

Healthcare stocks rose 1.9%, rebounding from their worst day in over a month in the previous session, when cannabis stocks were under pressure due to tax-loss selling.

Investors often exercise tax-loss selling strategies, dumping stocks that have performed poorly in order to reduce capital gains taxes, as the year draws to a close.

Aiding sentiment were governments worldwide attempting to prevent economic damage by loosening isolation requirements rather than resorting to lockdowns, even as global COVID-19 cases surge to new highs.

Studies have suggested Omicron is less deadly than some previous variants, but the number of people testing positive could overwhelm hospitals in some countries.

“During Omicron fears, oil was sold off, but it’s recovered all those losses and other commodities are doing the same,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments, adding that the focus has now turned to future central bank actions.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Omicron coronavirus variant

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

TSX rises for sixth day

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories