At least three killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

At least three people were killed and 13 others were injured in a blast at Quetta's Jinnah Road, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The blast caused damage to nearby buildings and vehicles. Security forces and rescue officials arrived at the site and the injured have been transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta. The area has been cordoned off.

The nature of the blast has not been determined yet.

On December 18, at least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a blast at Shahrah-e-Iqbal, Quetta.

Last month, at least six people were injured in a blast in Nawa Killi, Quetta. In October, a policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others suffered injuries after a powerful explosion was reported outside the Balochistan Univerity's main gate in Quetta.