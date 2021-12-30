ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas slips on drop in European gas ahead of storage report

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

US natural gas futures fell more than 1% on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was marginally larger-than-normal for this time of year, following a 10% drop in European gas prices.

Prices were down despite forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks.

Analysts forecast US utilities pulled 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 24. That compares with a decline of 120 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 121 bcf..

If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 3.237 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be about 1% above the five-year average of 3.207 tcf for this time of year.

US natural gas futures rise nearly 3% on cooler weather forecasts

"A slide in European prices might be having some downward effect on the US market, although I do expect US LNG exports to remain at full capacity for many months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"Also, there is a lot of uncertainty over the storage announcement today. However, near-term outlook remains slightly bearish with production increasing over the past few weeks."

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures were down 5.5 cents, or 1.4%, at $3.795 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:09 a.m. EST (1409 GMT).

Gas prices in Europe dropped over 10% to a more than three-week low as mild weather capped demand and a steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offset low Russian pipeline flows.

Refinitiv estimated 464 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 US states, up from the 454 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the US Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

US natural gas futures natural gas exports Natural gas price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas slips on drop in European gas ahead of storage report

NA session adjourned after govt tables SBP amendment bill, 'mini-budget' amid ruckus

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee fights back with significant recovery

Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $298mn, now stand at $17.86bn

Saudi Arabia boosts pandemic measures at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Year award

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves plunge to lowest since 2002

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

Read more stories