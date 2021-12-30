ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves plunge to lowest since 2002

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank's net international reserves plunged to their lowest level since 2002 at $8.63 billion on December 24, from $12.16 billion a week earlier, according to data on Thursday that reflected recent market interventions.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 11.4508.

The central bank has announced five direct market interventions this month to stem a currency crash, which bankers say totaled between $6-$10 billion. There were no intervention notices since Dec. 17, though bankers have said the drop-off in reserves point to more state support for the lira.

The latest draw-down puts net holdings below levels reached in April when they dipped below $10 billion.

They then rose through most of the year before coming under pressure again after the bank's December interventions meant to address "unhealthy" prices after a weeks-long lira crash.

Turkish lira slides 6%; Brazil mall operators jump

In 2019-2020, the net reserves plunged as the central bank sold off $128 billion via state banks to stabilize the lira, which has still steadily depreciated. Such sales emerged as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement, and some analysts say they have begun again this month though the government denies this.

In 2019-2020, the central bank used swaps with local banks to backstop the FX interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $49.770 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Turkish central bank Turkish lira Turkish GDP

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves plunge to lowest since 2002

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee fights back with significant recovery

Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $298mn, now stand at $17.86bn

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

Saudi Arabia boosts pandemic measures at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Year award

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Federal govt to bear all expenses of Reko Diq development: PM

Read more stories