ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (10.2%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
NETSOL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.33%)
PACE 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.25%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (4.96%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 19,616 Increased By 308.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 44,446 Increased By 186.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,439 Increased By 70.2 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Euro zone inflation forecasts subject to downside and upside risks: ECB's Visco

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

MILAN: Euro zone inflation forecasts below 2% in 2023-2024 are exposed both to downside and upside risks, the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, said on Thursday.

"(Inflation) forecasts below 2% in 2023-24 are of course subject to both downside and upside risks," said European Central Bank governing council member Visco in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.

ECB this month raised its inflation projections but cut its 2022 growth outlook as the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions slow the euro zone's economic recovery.

eurozone inflation Bank of Italy

