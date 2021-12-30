ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (9.8%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
FFBL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.08%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (4.12%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.26%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.48%)
TRG 125.70 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.13%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 21.6 (0.47%)
BR30 19,625 Increased By 317.8 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,451 Increased By 190.5 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,437 Increased By 68.5 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Mexico's Cemex to sell Costa Rica, El Salvador operations for $335mn

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican building materials company Cemex said on Wednesday it would sell its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador to Cementos Progreso Holdings, S.L. in a $335 million deal.

The assets being sold include one fully integrated cement plant, one grinding station, seven ready-mix plants, an aggregate quarry and a distribution center in Costa Rica and a distribution center in El Salvador.

The company, one of the world's largest cement makers, said it expects to finalize the transaction during the first half of 2022 with Cementos, which operates in five Latin American countries.

"This transaction allows us to progress in our portfolio rebalancing objectives, while redeploying resources to fund our growth investments and further deleveraging," Cemex Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said in the statement.

The deal is subject to approvals in Costa Rica and El Salvador by competition authorities, Cemex added.

