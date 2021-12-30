ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.39%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.76%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
GGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.13%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.88%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.5%)
NETSOL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.72%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.91%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (5.08%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,569 Increased By 19.4 (0.43%)
BR30 19,591 Increased By 283.3 (1.47%)
KSE100 44,415 Increased By 155 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 57.9 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets flat in quiet holiday trade

AFP 30 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Asian stocks were mostly flat on Thursday in cautious trade following a mixed close on Wall Street and ahead of year-end holidays.

Fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed on markets, with the United States hitting its highest-ever average of new Covid cases and the World Health Organization warning that a "tsunami" of infections would push health systems to the brink of collapse.

But investors have also clung to data showing a reduced risk of hospitalisation, as well as the reality that trading volumes are extremely low in the period between Christmas and New Year.

Asian stocks pause recent rally; peso leads currency losses

"Despite global surges in Covid cases, the markets are reflecting the new reality that Covid is here to stay albeit more on our terms than its," Kevin Philip, managing director at Bel Air Investment Advisors, said in an email.

Next year, "we are facing less of a Covid-influenced world, and a return toward normalcy", he added.

Tokyo was marginally down in early trade, while Hong Kong was slightly up. Shanghai was up by about one percent.

Among stocks bucking the trend was Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime, which jumped by more than 10 percent on its Hong Kong debut, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang.

"Ahead of year-end and New Year holidays, the number of market participants is low and trade will likely remain lethargic," Mizuho Securities said.

"The markets continue to reassess the economic impact of the Omicron variant," analysts at Schwab said in a note.

"With market activity much reduced for the holiday season, investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery hitting a minor bump, and not a pothole," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA trading group.

"It's a positive drift in a thinly traded market," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. "There's really no news driving the market today."

A day earlier, London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday.

But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower.

The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.

Key figures around 0300 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.07 percent at 28,886.09 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.52 percent at 23,213.12

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.80 percent at 3,625.67

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1347 from $1.1302

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3499 from $1.3430

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.06 pence from 84.16 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.01 yen at 114.77 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.52 percent at $79.64 per barrel

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 4,793.06 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,420.69 (close)

--Bloomberg News contributed to this report --

asian stocks coronavirus variant Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets flat in quiet holiday trade

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories