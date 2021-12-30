ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (9.88%)
Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

Recorder Report Updated 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited (KE) has received fresh Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) from Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited (SEP) to acquire up to 66.40 percent voting shares of K-Electric Limited, subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals.

This PAI has been notified to the KE Board of Directors on Wednesday, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said. Arif Habib Limited will act as Manager to the Offer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

