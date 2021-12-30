Link between national security and economy

The government deserves praise for producing country’s first-ever national security policy. Adviser on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has rightly described that it is a truly historic achievement.

“This umbrella document will, overtime, help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives. I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The policy would not have seen the light of day without the prime minister’s constant leadership and encouragement,” according to him.

The fact that the country always needed one such document cannot be overemphasized. But the policymakers must not lose sight of the fact that national security imperatives are strongly linked to a robust economy. Hence the need for taking all the required steps aimed at improving country’s economy. The objective or ideal of national security will become illusive in the absence of a strong economy.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

