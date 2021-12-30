ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
Pakistan

Omicron: Nausheen highlights importance of vaccination, booster jabs

APP 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged the public to get vaccinated, get a booster shot and follow public health guidelines as new variant of Omicron cases were significantly increasing in the country.

“Vaccination and booster jabs are only weapons to fight against new variant of Omicron”, she stressed while talking to a private news channel. She explained according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) the overall nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 75, adding, Karachi has reported 33 omicron cases, 17 cases were reported in Islamabad, 13 in Lahore and 12 cases of Omicron were detected in people coming from abroad.

She said that health authorities are conducting contact tracing to control further spread of omicron variant in the country, adding, in big cities the test facility of Omicron available.

Nausheen said the Omicron variant spreads at a faster rate as is being anticipated, this virus may infect more and more unvaccinated people, adding, double vaccinated people are less affected as compared to unvaccinated people.

She said government had been speeding up its vaccination efforts and is expanding the criteria for vaccine booster shots, amid fears of the Omicron variant.

Booster doses are currently administered to healthcare workers or citizens who are either over the age of 50, she added.

“We have to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and avoid functions as well as crowded markets. The only way to counter Omicron is to boost your immunity strong and take precautions”, said Nausheen Hamid.

Awareness, vaccination and precautionary measures have to be the strength of nation in the fight against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, she added.

