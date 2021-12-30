Markets
New York cotton
30 Dec 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 110.05 113.79 110.00 113.37 12:02 - 3.32 9478 110.05
Dec 29
May'22 108.20 111.06 108.06 110.74 12:02 - 2.70 4288 108.04
Dec 29
Jul'22 105.39 107.73 105.31 107.54 11:56 - 2.23 1572 105.31
Dec 29
=================================================================================
