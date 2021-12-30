ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
EFU Life Humrahi publishes ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’

Press Release 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, proudly announces the publication of Humrahi Digital web-series in ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ by Kotler Impact Inc. (Founded by Prof. Philip Kotler). EFU Life is the only Insurance Company to have achieved this recognition.

Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM) is authored by the world’s leading marketing gurus, including the father of modern marketing, Prof Philip Kotler and incorporates 16 case studies of leading local companies and brands in its inaugural edition.

EFU Life launched ‘Humrahi’ on Digital, with a targeted approach to reach its audience to change the perception of life insurance amongst the millennials through an unconventional message of life planning, and with the key objective of positioning it as a smart choice for savings and future planning.

This is the 6th recognition for ‘Humrahi’ after winning the Gold and Silver Effie for Season 1 & 2 and international wins at Dragons of Asia for ‘Best Campaign in the Country’ and ‘Best Use of Media across all countries’ along with MAA Globes 2019 win for ‘Best Use of Media category’.

The launch ceremony of the Pakistan Edition of the book “Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM)” took place at Government College University, Lahore, and was attended by the top leaders from academia and the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

