Police raid SBCA office after FIR in Nasla Tower case

  • SBCA officials provide a list of names of people responsible for Nasla Tower's construction
BR Web Desk 29 Dec 2021

Karachi police raided the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) headquarters following the registration of an FIR in a case relating to the Nasla Tower demolition, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The investigation team, led by SP East Investigation Altaf Hussain asked the SBCA officials to provide a list of names of people responsible for Nasla Tower's construction. The officials provided a list of 30 people responsible for the construction.

On Tuesday, an FIR was filed against building owner Abdul Qadir, his accomplice builders, the SBCA chairman and secretary who allotted the land, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society officials, Master Plan Department director and deputy director, and their officials.

The FIR was registered at Ferozeabad police station in which the city commissioner has been ordered to submit a report to the court after an investigation from various departments related to the tower.

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

During the hearing on Monday, the SC bench was informed that steps had not yet been taken to provide compensation to the affectees of Nasla Tower.

The SC ordered authorities to register a case against officials involved in approving the building plan of the tower and directed that departmental and criminal proceedings be initiated.

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the tower, saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath.

Following the order, a protest was organised by the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad) at the building. Police and paramilitary Rangers resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas on residents and builders protesting outside the tower.

