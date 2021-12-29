Tokyo stocks close lower in thin year-end trade

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday in thin holiday trade, with the market weighed down by US futures losses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.56 percent, or 162.28 points, to end at 28,906.88, while the broader Topix index lost 0.30 percent, or 6.03 points, to 1,998.99.

"The Nikkei index opened lower on losses of US tech shares but it moved temporarily to positive territory," Okasan Online Securities said.

But with a limited number of market players, losses grew later in the session, the brokerage said, adding that falls in US futures and Chinese shares pushed down the market.

The dollar stood at 114.88 yen in Asian trade, barely changed from 114.81 on Tuesday in New York.

The Tokyo market will be open on Thursday before taking a New Year break from Friday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The market was weighed down by losses of major shares including Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing which lost 0.71 percent to 65,670 yen.

Nintendo was down 0.54 percent at 54,760 yen while industrial robot maker Fanuc fell 0.64 percent to 24,480 yen.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 0.97 percent to 66,140 yen.