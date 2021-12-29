ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
Air Link joins hand with Digicom

BR Web Desk Updated 29 Dec 2021

Pakistan's Air Link Communication Limited announced on Wednesday that it has joined hands with Digicom Trading (Pvt) Ltd for production of mobile devices in Pakistan.

Air Link, in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), shared that it has partnered with Digicom for production and distribution of mobile devices and their accessories in Pakistan under the brand names QMobile, QSmart, MAXX and QTab.

The development comes a day after Air Link announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The agreement encompassed a complete range of realme mobile devices and accessories, IoT products, TVs in Pakistan with Exert Tech (Private Limited).

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) granted a manufacturing licence to Select Technologies Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication that manufactures mobile devices of ‘selected brands’, for the manufacturing of Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan.

Air Link Communication Limited already has the licence to manufacture mobile phones of Transsion Holding’s major brands i.e. Tecno & iTel.

The company had earlier this year gone public and managed to raise Rs 6.43 billion after its Initial Public Offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 1.6 times.

Air Link IPO oversubscribed by 1.6 times

Meanwhile, Pakistan's mobile manufacturing sector has witnessed significant growth in recent months.

The production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants more than doubled against the import of commercial mobile phones in the country during Jan-November 2021 as the local production was recorded at 22.12 million compared to the imported mobile phones of 9.95 million.

