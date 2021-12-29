ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NETSOL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.99%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.49%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
TELE 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 119.45 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.36%)
UNITY 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 19,059 Increased By 90.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 44,046 Increased By 2.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,296 Increased By 7 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Boland fighting for Australia Test future despite dream debut

AFP 29 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: Scott Boland wrote his name into Australian Ashes folklore with his magical 6-7 against England in Melbourne, but his fairytale debut could incredibly be his last Test.

The 32-year-old was called up for his expertise on his home Melbourne Cricket Ground as cover with Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser and Josh Hazlewood either rested or not fit for the third Test.

And he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, helping inspire Australia to victory by an innings and 14 runs to retain the Ashes urn in style.

Not only did Boland become just the second Indigenous man -- after Jason Gillespie -- to play Test cricket for Australia, he also won the Johnny Mullagh medal as man-of-the-match for decimating the tourists in a four-over second-innings blitz.

Feeble England's Ashes capitulation in numbers

It was fitting -- Mullagh was also an Indigenous cricketer, who led an all-Aboriginal team to Britain in 1868.

Yet despite equalling the record for the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history, Boland could well be overlooked for the fourth Test in Sydney starting on January 5.

"That could conceivably be the last Test that he plays," former skipper Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"It's staggering to think. He's almost 33, he's just taken six for seven. Hoff (Hazlewood) has got to come back, Jhye's probably ahead of him in the pecking order as well.

"If there's any worry at all with (Hazlewood) -- which one do they pick out of Richardson and Boland? That's going to be the big selection point I think."

Australian captain Pat Cummins also flagged the possibility of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson making his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground, traditionally the most spin-friendly of the Australian Test venues, another factor working against Boland.

"I thought it was a really brave call by the selectors to bring in Scotty for this game. Full credit. They've made the right call," said Cummins. "Good luck for Sydney.

"Jhye will hopefully be available, Joshy will hopefully be available and we've still got Michael Neser here in the squad.

"No idea (who will get the nod) -- it might be a spinning track and you've got Mitchell Swepson bowling beautifully. It's a luxury."

Boland, who hails from the Gulidjan tribe in western Victoria state, knows he may have played his one and only Test.

"It's probably wait and see," he said. "But firstly we'll enjoy winning the Ashes."

MELBOURNE Pat Cummins Jhye Richardson Ashes test Michael Neser Scott Boland

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Boland fighting for Australia Test future despite dream debut

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories