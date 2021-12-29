ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Afghanistan: NA speaker urges world community to make collective efforts

Naveed Butt 29 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that providing economic opportunities would help lessen Afghanistan’s dependency on foreign assistance.

“There is need of collective international efforts to address the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan. Providing economic opportunities would help lessen Afghanistan’s dependency on foreign assistance,” the speaker expressed these views, while talking to the Charge d’Affaires of United States, Angela Aggeler, who called on the speaker in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

They both agreed for enhancing parliamentary role in bringing both the countries closer. Speaker Qaiser said that the present situation in Afghanistan warrants immediate attention of the international community to ease out economic difficulties of the Afghan people. He reiterated his earlier stance for creating border markets or border economic zones, so that the Afghan economy self-sustains instead of depending on foreign assistance. He said that lack of economic opportunities might give room to terrorism to prop up again in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan and the US share the same human values and liberties. He said that Parliament of Pakistan strongly desires to foster its ties with the US Congress. He informed that he had established a contact group comprising senior Parliamentarians, Asad Umar, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Khurrum Dastagir Khan to interact with their US counterparts for promoting parliamentary friendship. He said that he would himself supervise the activities of the group.

Referring to the Pakistan-US relations, the speaker said that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the USA. He said that constructive engagement between both the countries would promote peace, security and development in the region. He acknowledged the contributions by the USA in terms of infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and creating economic opportunities. He also called for enhancing cooperation in trade and investment sectors. He said that during his recent interaction with the US Congressmen had agreed for enhancing parliamentary cooperation.

US Charge d’Affaires thanked Speaker Qaiser for providing her opportunity to exchange of views. She agreed that Parliamentary engagement would strengthen existing bilateral relations. She appreciated the Pakistani leadership for holding the OIC Conference in Islamabad. She agreed that people of Afghanistan should not be the sufferers and USA would support providing economic opportunities. She assured her government would extend all out support for establishment of economic zones at borders.

Angela termed relations between the US and Pakistan based on trust and cooperation. She appreciated Pakistan’s role in the comity of nations. She said that Pakistan was an attractive market for investment; therefore, American investors were keen to invest here. She assured efforts by economic section of her embassy in that regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

