FPCCI elections: UBG steps up campaign to muster support of voters

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and associations in the country on Tuesday launched aggressive final round of campaign to muster up support of voters in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

UBG Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik while chairing the core committee meeting to review the progress of election campaign said 90 percent voters from Punjab, Sindh and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced publicly their full fledged support to our panel.

He said as a result of two successful rounds of nationwide campaign one of UBG candidate Mohsin Maqbool Sh elected unopposed as VP from Sindh which speaks of the overwhelming popularity of the group.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt said that UBG will sweep election as major chunk of chambers and affiliated associations have reposed full confidence in prudent policies of UBG under the leadership of patron in chief SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik across the country. He announced that after coming into power, he will hold two conventions of all chambers and affiliated associations to address their problems mainly aimed at boosting economic activities.

All other candidates for Vice President seats also briefed the meeting about the outcome of their individual efforts and personal campaign. Iftikhar Ali Malik while concluding expressed his utter satisfaction over the pace of successful campaign and vowed to continue to serve business community for accelerating the economic activities in the country.

