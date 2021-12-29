ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI elections: UBG steps up campaign to muster support of voters

Press Release 29 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and associations in the country on Tuesday launched aggressive final round of campaign to muster up support of voters in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

UBG Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik while chairing the core committee meeting to review the progress of election campaign said 90 percent voters from Punjab, Sindh and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced publicly their full fledged support to our panel.

He said as a result of two successful rounds of nationwide campaign one of UBG candidate Mohsin Maqbool Sh elected unopposed as VP from Sindh which speaks of the overwhelming popularity of the group.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt said that UBG will sweep election as major chunk of chambers and affiliated associations have reposed full confidence in prudent policies of UBG under the leadership of patron in chief SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik across the country. He announced that after coming into power, he will hold two conventions of all chambers and affiliated associations to address their problems mainly aimed at boosting economic activities.

All other candidates for Vice President seats also briefed the meeting about the outcome of their individual efforts and personal campaign. Iftikhar Ali Malik while concluding expressed his utter satisfaction over the pace of successful campaign and vowed to continue to serve business community for accelerating the economic activities in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UBG FPCCI elections Iftikhar A Malik Dr Nouman Idris Butt

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

FPCCI elections: UBG steps up campaign to muster support of voters

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories