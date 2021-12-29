Punjab PA passes university bills unanimously

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed The Punjab Regularisation of Services (Amendment) Bill 2021, The University of Central Punjab (Amendment) Bill 2021, The University of Rawalpindi Bill 2021, The University of Art and Sciences Bill 2021, The NUR International University Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Salar International University Bill 2021 unanimously.

The session started 2 hours 27 minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The House unanimously passed a resolution to commemorate the death anniversary of 1st caliph Hazarat Abu Bakar (RA) officially. The resolution was presented by Moavia Azam Tariq. The Punjab Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution presented by PML-N MPA Mirza Javed regarding sale of substandard petroleum products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021