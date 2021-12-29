BoI organises workshop on PRMI & EODB in AJK

ISLAMABAD: With the launch of Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI) Strategy, the initiative has been officially launched nationwide. In this regard, Additional Secretary BoI and PRMI team lead, Mukarram Jah Ansari with his team conducted a one-day capacity building workshop on “Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative & Ease of Doing Business” in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The workshop is part of the strategy to apprise the public, private sector, and the academia on the significance of the reform drive for businesses and Pakistan’s economic development as well as handholding of relevant stakeholders for successful implementation of the initiative.

In line with the prime minister’s vision for transformation of Pakistan’s regulatory landscape to enable private sector growth and international investment, the BoI is spearheading Prime Minister Asaan Karobaar Programme.

The initiative aims to simplify the existing complex regulatory environment by reducing compliance burden on medium and small enterprises (SMEs) that hinders competitiveness and imposes high cost.

The reform drive will mainly focus on the elimination, simplification and automation of the multi-tiered regulatory requirements that will be instrumental to support economic growth of Pakistan.

The programme comes under the umbrella of PRMI.

The workshop was attended by more than 70 participants including Special Assistant to PM AJK, Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Industries and Commerce, Zahoorul Hassan Gillani, prominent representatives of AJK academia, private sector and focal persons of over 30 departments of Government of AJK.

Addressing the audience, Ansari stated that government is pursing broad based regulatory reforms agenda focusing on facilitation of business fraternity by introduction of smart and friendly regulations as part of PRMI and promotion of SMEs through Regulatory Guillotine (RG).

He further briefed participants on implementation of regulatory reforms in various sectors across Pakistan and their impact on businesses ranging from reduction in cost, time, automation, and transparency to name a few.

Since July 2021, more than 100 regulatory reforms have been implemented in various sectors of the economy.

“PRMI outcome is the launch of one window facility called “Pakistan Business Portal” said Ansari. Additional Secretary assured of BoI’s active support and hand holding of AJK government departments for successful implementation of the programme.

Secretary Industry and Commerce AJK Zahoorul Hussan Gillani in his remarks appreciated the BoI’s role in effectively leading the reform initiative and emphasized the need of adoption of best practices of other provinces in the AJK in order to leverage the region’s potential.

He encouraged focal persons for their sincere efforts in actualizing the implementation of reforms and automation of services.

Director, BoI Zuhfran Qasim briefed the participants on Pakistan EODB journey and lessons learnt to have successful implementation of PRM Initiative.

Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Advisor to the PM AJ&K for Industries and Commerce, in his concluding remarks recognised the huge scope of reforms that will facilitate the business community and also attract investment in the AJK.

He emphasized that for the AJK to improve its economic outlook, it will have to be at par with other provinces and regions.

He appreciated the support extended by the BoI for capacity building of the AJK government departments and expressed hope that this partnership will facilitate industrial growth throughout the region.

The workshop concluded with certificate distribution ceremony to participants by Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed. Additional Secretary BoI, Mukarram Ansari also presented souvenirs to the special guests.

During the AJK visit, Mukarram Jah Ansari and his team called on Prime Minister AJK, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, held meetings with Chief Secretary AJK, Shakeel Qadir Khan and secretaries of relevant departments, academia, representatives of chambers, traders association and business community.

All stakeholders acknowledged that the initiative is imperative to the economic uplift of the AJK region and pledged their support.

