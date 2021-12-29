ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses close higher as Omicron worries ease

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index outperforming the region amid diminished concern over the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.4%, buoyed by a 2.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.7% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

The market was supported by rising oil prices and retreating concerns around the possible effects of the Omicron variant on the global economy, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

“However, the market remains exposed to new price corrections if oil prices return to the downside.”

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, extended gains, with Brent crude trading near $80 a barrel as the market shrugged off Omicron worries, supported by supply outages and expectations that US inventories fell last week.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia delayed the launch of a major development strategy for the city of Riyadh up to 2030 until next year due to some “incomplete elements”, the state news agency SPA reported.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, supported by a 1.2% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.4% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank .

The United Arab Emirates has approved emergency use of Sinopharm’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine and it will be available to the public as a booster dose starting in January 2022, the health ministry said.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.5%, ending two sessions of losses, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank closing 1% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, pressured by a 0.9% fall in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.5% higher, led by a 4.6% jump in Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.4% to 11,315

ABU DHABI fell 0.2% to 8,391

DUBAI added 0.3% to 3,199

QATAR gained 0.5% to 11,675

EGYPT rose 0.5% to 11,913

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,791

OMAN up 0.9% to 4,141

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 7,654.

economic Saudi Basic Industries Corp Saudi index Most Gulf bourses Omicron worries

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Most Gulf bourses close higher as Omicron worries ease

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories