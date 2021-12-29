Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2650 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2650 Indus 2700 Bajwa 2700 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2750 United 2650 Abdullah Textile 2650 Indus 2800 Bajwa 2800 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2950 Suriya Tex 2900 United 2700 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2900 Nadeem Textile 2900 Indus Dyeing 2950 Abdullah Textile 2900 Lucky Cotton 2850 22/1. Bajwa 2950 United 2880 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 3050 26/1. AL-Karam 3050 Amin Text 3000 Shadman Cotton 3000 Diamond Int'l 3000 Lucky Cotton 2950 28/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1. Amin Tex. 3100 Al-Karam 3100 Jubilee Spinning 3000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100 Lucky Cotton 3000 Diamond Intl 3050 32/1 Abdullah Textile 3050 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3800 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4200 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 4100 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 3050 Amin 3050 Indus Dyeing 3100 Bajwa 3050 Nadeem Textile 3000 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4300 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3150 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4600 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4700 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 2000 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Imported 245.00 Local 222.00 Rupali 220.00 75/36/0 Imported 208.00 Local 179.00 Rupali 181.00 75/36/Him Imported 215.00 Local 193.00 Rupali 195.00 100/36/0 Imported 178.00 Local 178.00 Rupali 175.00 100/48/INT Imported 195.00 Local 185.00 Rupali 180.00 150/48/0 Imported 174.00 Local 152.00 Rupali 153.00 150/48/Him Imported 184.00 Local 156.00 Rupali 156.00 300/96/0 Imported 177.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 153.00 300/96/Him Imported 180.00 Local 153.00 Rupali 155.00 150/144/Sim Imported 176.00 Local 157.00 Rupali 160.00 150/144/Him Imported 187.00 Local 162.00 75/72/Sim Imported 204.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 220.00 Local NA --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 180.00 75/72/SD Imported 165.00 50/36/BR Imported 180.00 Local 202.00 100/36/BR Imported 155.00 150/48/BR Imported 145.00 300/96/BR Imported 154.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 181.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 185.00 A. A. Cotton 188.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 191.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 188.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 195.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00 A. A. Cotton 204.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 191.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 219.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 230.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 248.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 220.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 218.00 Prima 216.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 235.00 Prima 234.00 Local (AVG Price) 230.00 40/S Kcetex 290.00 Prima 288.00 Local (AVG Price) 265.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 215.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 220.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 175.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 190.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 217.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 285.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 226.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 230.00 IFL 229.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 231.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00 IFL (52 48) 256.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00 Zainab (Combed) 266.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 264.00 Zainab (Combed) 278.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 270.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 297.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 280.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 308.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 316.00 45/1 PC Zainab 316.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 285.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 295.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 250.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 250.00 I.C.I. Bright 253.00 Rupali 1.D 252.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 250.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 250.00 Ibrahim 1.D 252.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 253.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 254.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 27.12.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

