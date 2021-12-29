ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 28, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2650
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2650
Indus                              2700
Bajwa                              2700
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2750
United                             2650
Abdullah Textile                   2650
Indus                              2800
Bajwa                              2800
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2950
Suriya Tex                         2900
United                             2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2900
Nadeem Textile                     2900
Indus Dyeing                       2950
Abdullah Textile                   2900
Lucky Cotton                       2850
22/1.
Bajwa                              2950
United                             2880
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             3050
26/1.
AL-Karam                           3050
Amin Text                          3000
Shadman Cotton                     3000
Diamond Int'l                      3000
Lucky Cotton                       2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3100
Al-Karam                           3100
Jubilee Spinning                   3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3100
Lucky Cotton                       3000
Diamond Intl                       3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   3050
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           3050
Amin                               3050
Indus Dyeing                       3100
Bajwa                              3050
Nadeem Textile                     3000
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4300
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          2000
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1900
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported                         245.00
Local                            222.00
Rupali                           220.00
75/36/0
Imported                         208.00
Local                            179.00
Rupali                           181.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         215.00
Local                            193.00
Rupali                           195.00
100/36/0
Imported                         178.00
Local                            178.00
Rupali                           175.00
100/48/INT
Imported                         195.00
Local                            185.00
Rupali                           180.00
150/48/0
Imported                         174.00
Local                            152.00
Rupali                           153.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         184.00
Local                            156.00
Rupali                           156.00
300/96/0
Imported                         177.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           153.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         180.00
Local                            153.00
Rupali                           155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         176.00
Local                            157.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         187.00
Local                            162.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         204.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         220.00
Local                                NA
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         180.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         165.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         180.00
Local                            202.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         155.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         145.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         154.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    181.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     185.00
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             188.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               206.00
A. A. Cotton                     204.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     191.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           218.00
Prima                            216.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           235.00
Prima                            234.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
40/S
Kcetex                           290.00
Prima                            288.00
Local (AVG Price)                265.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           220.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
IFL                              229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       231.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      256.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    252.00
Zainab (Combed)                  266.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 264.00
Zainab (Combed)                  278.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          297.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 308.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            316.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             260.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             275.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     295.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       250.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  250.00
I.C.I. Bright                    253.00
Rupali 1.D                       252.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  250.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               250.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      252.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             253.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          254.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 27.12.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi yarn market yarn Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories