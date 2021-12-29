Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
29 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Zephyr Textiles Ltd 30-06-2021 5%Cash Dividend 28-12-2021
==============================================================================================
