ANL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.24%)
TRG 116.56 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.43%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 10.9 (0.24%)
BR30 18,913 Increased By 176.9 (0.94%)
KSE100 43,940 Increased By 26.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Botham 'embarrassed' by England's Ashes capitulation

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

Former England captain Ian Botham said he was "embarrassed" by the performances of Joe Root's side in the Ashes series after Tuesday's thumping defeat in the third test saw Australia retain the urn with two matches to spare.

England were routed for 68 in their second innings on the way to a humiliating innings and 14-run loss in Melbourne as Australia took a 3-0 lead after winning the Brisbane opener by nine wickets and the second match in Adelaide by 275 runs.

"I'm a little embarrassed, to be honest," Botham said on Australia's Channel 7. "To lose the Ashes in 12 days I just think that England have lost their way. The performance today summed it up.

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

"It's been a walk in the park for the Australians. It burns me to say that but they have completely outplayed England."

Michael Vaughan, another former skipper, said England had not focused on test cricket enough.

"They're a group of players that pride themselves on competing and they've just not managed to find any kind of consistency or skill," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

"It's not been easy in these times, the England side haven't had a great deal of preparation, but if you want to look for excuses you can, you can always find excuses -- this test match team for quite a while has not been good enough.

"The focus has been on the white ball team and it delivered a World Cup, but we're not a good enough cricketing nation to take our eye off the ball of test match cricket."

Ian Botham

