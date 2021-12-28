ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.3%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
TELE 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.44%)
TRG 116.57 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.43%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 10.9 (0.24%)
BR30 18,913 Increased By 176.9 (0.94%)
KSE100 43,940 Increased By 26.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
South Africa study suggests Omicron enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta

Reuters Updated 28 Dec 2021

Research by South African scientists suggests that Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant.

The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa.

While the authors found that the neutralization of Omicron increased 14-fold over 14 days after the enrollment, they also found that there was a 4.4 fold increase of Delta virus neutralization.

"The increase in Delta variant neutralization in individuals infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta to re-infect those individuals," the scientists said.

Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, said on Twitter on Monday that if Omicron was less pathogenic as it looked from the South African experience, "this will help push Delta out".

According to an earlier South African study, there is reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared with the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity.

The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, has since spread worldwide and threatened to overwhelm hospitals and disrupt travel plans this holiday week.

Coronavirus Delta variant South African scientists Omicron infection

