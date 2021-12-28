ANL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in November

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in October and a median forecast of 2.7% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.15 in November, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from the previous month and lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.16.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website.

