ANL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.24%)
TRG 116.56 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.43%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 11 (0.24%)
BR30 18,916 Increased By 180.3 (0.96%)
KSE100 43,944 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,257 Increased By 25 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
World

Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has delayed the launch of a major development strategy for the city of Riyadh up to 2030 until next year due to some "incomplete elements", the state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

SPA said the development strategy for the capital is to be "finalised" in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is investing $220 billion to transform Riyadh into a global city by 2030, and expects to attract a similar amount of investment from the private sector, the head of the royal commission for the capital told Reuters in January.

The Gulf kingdom plans to double the population and economy of its capital city, currently home to some 7 million people, in the next decade.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is seeking to diversify its economy away from crude revenues by creating new industries and investment opportunities.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants the kingdom's capital to become one of the world's biggest 10 cities under his economic reform strategy.

