ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.64%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
TRG 118.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.24%)
UNITY 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By 26.3 (0.58%)
BR30 18,998 Increased By 262.1 (1.4%)
KSE100 44,069 Increased By 155.9 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 80.8 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

NNI Updated 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday first ordered the immediate removal of Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi and when the latter twice begged the judges’ pardon, ordered his reinstatement.

Earlier, during the hearing of Gutter Bagheecha park land encroachment case at the apex court’s Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to appoint somebody else in his place instead.

He admonished Wahab and asked him to leave the courtroom when the latter lost his temper.

“Get out,” the CJP shouted. “You are not at all eligible to hold the post of administrator of the port city. You are behaving like a politician rather than an administrator in front of us,” CJP Gulzar said, and added, “You are doing politics here. If you cannot remain impartial then better quit your job.”

These remarks infuriated the Karachi administrator who said it aloud, “If politics is such a bad thing, then there is no need to be a politician.”

Sindh notifies Murtaza Wahab's appointment as administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation

“Protection of these lands has been entrusted to you. And the state will retrieve these plots from the clutches of the land grabbers; whether through us or through somebody else,” remarked Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

“Who had ever thought that even the plots reserved for welfare works would be occupied one day,” the CJP wondered, and stated in categorical terms that these plots would forever remain reserved for this lofty purpose.

“The time has come that all housing societies launched by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are declared illegal,” he remarked angrily.

Because, he went on to add, the KMC high-ups had minted the huge amount of money even by selling those plots which were meant for welfare works.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said that even a junior officer at KMC behaved like a viceroy.

“And this is our dilemma,” he remarked.

Addressing Murtaza Wahab, the CJP said that all parks of the provincial capital would have to be restored.

Commissioner Karachi, on the occasion, told the apex court that out of total 168 acres of Karachi’s land, 50 acres was in the possession of grabbers. Addressing CJP Gulzar, the administrator said, “You are well aware of the difficulties we have to face in running the affairs of this city.”

The CJP said that Karachi’s population was now 30 million.

“Hence given these figures, there should be at least 0.3 million parks in the city,” he asserted.

The apex court ordered the removal of all encroachments built on Gutter Bagheecha’s land and also the restoration of the park to its original condition.

Murtaza Wahab kmc Gulzar Ahmed Supreme Court of Pakistan Gutter Bagheecha park land

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

More showers expected today

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

Read more stories