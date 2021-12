CDWP approves uplift project worth Rs528.383m

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved one development project at the cost of Rs 528.383 million and recommended one project worth Rs 191.19456 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Projects related to health, physical planning and housing, education, information technology sectors were presented in the meeting.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, presented a project related to health namely, “Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services in ICT” worth Rs 528.383 million approved in the forum. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding (KFW grant) and PSDP.

The overall project objective is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Regional Blood Centre (RBC) in Islamabad to provide safe blood and blood products to the linked hospital blood banks of the ICT.

Elimination of duplication of services, improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness by placing hospital blood banks under RBC 3 Islamabad for the supply of safe blood products.

Increasing voluntary non-remunerated blood donation (VNRBD) in a phased manner including conversion of replacement/family donors to regular blood donors and ensuring rational use of blood and blood products.

A project related to Physical Planning and Housing presented in the meeting namely, “Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV 650 MGD (1st Revised)” was presented by the Ministry of Water Resources at a cost of Rs 191.1945 billion.

The project was recommended at reduced scope and cost that is 260 MGD water and the cost is Rs 126 billion with the constitution of a committee to settle certain observations before submission of the project to the ECNEC.

The deputy chairman Planning Commission emphasized that there is a severe water shortage in Karachi and therefore, the project needs to be carried out on a fast track basis.

The CDWP forum cleared two position papers worth Rs 3,176.284 million.

The first PP was presented by the Ministry of Federal Education namely, “Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education” worth Rs 1,253.420 million and the second PP was presented by the Ministry of Information Technology namely, “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan Phase-1 ICT” worth Rs 1,922.864 million.

