Alvi urges global community to take notice of HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations being committed by the Indian military forces against the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The president expressed these views, while talking to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The president said that India had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people of the IIJOK and had subjected them to the worst forms of state terrorism for decades.

He highlighted that the real face of India needed to be exposed at all international forums, which had been involved in the extra-judicial killings, torture, and incarceration of innocent Muslims of the IIOJK and other minority groups.

The president said that it was the responsibility of the international community to stop India from committing gross human rights violations and implement the UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021