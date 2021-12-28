ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
PAC panel takes strong exception to award of contracts

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) took strong exception to the award of contracts by the project management unit of the NUST Islamabad, the Comsats Institute of Information Technology, the University of Peshawar, and the Agricultural University, Rawalpindi in violation of rules.

The PAC sub-committee chaired by Convener Naveed Qamar expressed dissatisfaction over explanation of the HEC officials over the irregularities identified by the audit officials from 2010-2018.

The PAC panel reviewed the audit objections related to the HEC from 2010-11 to 2017-18.

The HEC Executive Director, Shaista Sohail, appeared before the committee.

The NUST Islamabad awarded six different contracts worth Rs376 million, Rs174 million, Rs48 million, Rs123 million, Rs42 million, and Rs74 million in violation of rules.

The Comsats Institute of Information Technology awarded one contract worth Rs477 million, the Agriculture University, Rawalpindi awarded a contract worth Rs477 million, and the Peshawar University awarded the contract worth Rs509 million.

Shaista Sohail, the principal accounting officer requested Naveed Qamar to skip the audit paras.

The convener ordered the office to issue a notice to the principal accounting officer and adjourned the meeting in protest.

