IPAK embraces energy-efficient, sustainable initiatives

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK), a packaging firm known for producing high-quality packaging films, has taken sustainability to a new level by incorporating a specialised combo heat recovery system at their power plants in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions.

According to company, having become a major player in the packaging industry in a short amount of time with a focus on maintaining and enhancing the quality of its products, IPAK has adopted a number of practices targeted to control the damaging effects on the environment as much as possible.

The most significant initiative taken to conserve and ensure responsible utilisation of resources is the installation of a complex and creatively engineered heat recovery system at its power plants, installed in collaboration with Pakistan’s leading engineering enterprise, Descon and IPAK’s value-driven engineering team.

The special design of Combo Thermal Oil & Hot Water Waste Heat Recovery System utilises the residual heat of 3300 KW from jacket water and 3000 KW from exhaust of three gas engines to heat the thermal oil (essentially required in the process) and in absorption cooling. The heat contents from exhaust and from jacket water are being dumped back into the system which otherwise could have caused an environmental imbalance.

Owing to this initiative, the fuel consumption has been reduced significantly thus, leading to a reduction in flue gas production. This trigeneration facility has also elevated the overall system efficiency to 90 percent while contributing to the economy by reducing gas consumption of thermal oil heater by about 50 percent and electric consumption through enhanced absorption cooling by 950 tonnes.

Commenting on these initiatives Naveed Godil CEO, International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) has said that IPAK has make sure that everything, from processing to products, is in line with global standards in terms of quality, as well as, sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

